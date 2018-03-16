515 Calle Almendra Road

Stunning panoramic views from this gated, hilltop 10± acre Estate located on the Westside of Paso Robles. Unique and private home offers 5,961± sq. ft. of living space, 3 bedrooms, 4 ½ bathrooms, Living Room with fireplace, Dining Room with fireplace, Gourmet Kitchen with picturesque windows, center island, breakfast bar and Butler’s pantry, Media Room with fireplace, Master Bedroom with fireplace and Master Bath with beautiful soaking tub and fireplace. There is an attached drive through 4 car garage. The Guest Casitas has a kitchen area, a bedroom with a fireplace and a full bathroom. Enjoy the large in ground pool with diving board and the covered patio area. Mature landscaping with a rock waterfall and stream.