高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Paso Robles, CA, United States - ¥15,839,000
免费询盘

Paso Robles, CA, 93446 - United States

515 Calle Almendra Road

约¥15,839,000
原货币价格 $2,500,000
独立家庭住宅
田园生活 生活方式
葡萄酒庄园 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 5961
    平方英尺 (10.01 英亩)

房产描述

Stunning panoramic views from this gated, hilltop 10± acre Estate located on the Westside of Paso Robles. Unique and private home offers 5,961± sq. ft. of living space, 3 bedrooms, 4 ½ bathrooms, Living Room with fireplace, Dining Room with fireplace, Gourmet Kitchen with picturesque windows, center island, breakfast bar and Butler’s pantry, Media Room with fireplace, Master Bedroom with fireplace and Master Bath with beautiful soaking tub and fireplace. There is an attached drive through 4 car garage. The Guest Casitas has a kitchen area, a bedroom with a fireplace and a full bathroom. Enjoy the large in ground pool with diving board and the covered patio area. Mature landscaping with a rock waterfall and stream.

上市日期: 2017年10月24日

MLS ID: NS17243011

联系方式

分部：
Home & Ranch Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
David Crabtree
8054349700

联系方式

分部：
Home & Ranch Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
David Crabtree
8054349700

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_