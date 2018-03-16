高端地产新闻
在售 - Bruxelles, Belgium - ¥15,493,779
Bruxelles, 1000 - Belgium

地址暂不公布

约¥15,493,779
原货币价格 €1,990,000
其他

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 3541
    平方英尺

房产描述

A few steps from the "Hippodrome de Boitsfor", bright penthouse developing a living area of ± 329 sqm surrounded by ± 166 sqm of terraces with a magnificent view.Combining perfectly clean lines and quality materials, the apartment consists of a large entrance hall, spacious reception rooms offering a view without vis-à-vis on the golf of Bosvoorde, separate kitchen with breakfast area and laundry. The sleeping area includes an office, a Master Bedroom with dressing room, bathroom/shower and two other bedrooms with bathrooms.Other: high ceilings, teak flooring, fireplace, individual boiler, water softeners, solar thermal panels, air conditioning, bicycle room, cellars and double garage. The possibility of buying a third parking space at the price of € 35.000 €.The "Forêt de Soignes" area is an exceptionally green and quiet environment. A good compromise between nature and city, and close to shops and schools.For any further information, please contact Jean-Marc Delcroix at + 32 (0) 474 740 807.

上市日期: 2017年12月6日

联系方式

分部：
Brussels Sotheby’s International Realty
代理经纪:
Jean-Marc Delcroix
+32 474 740 807

