A few steps from the "Hippodrome de Boitsfor", bright penthouse developing a living area of ± 329 sqm surrounded by ± 166 sqm of terraces with a magnificent view.Combining perfectly clean lines and quality materials, the apartment consists of a large entrance hall, spacious reception rooms offering a view without vis-à-vis on the golf of Bosvoorde, separate kitchen with breakfast area and laundry. The sleeping area includes an office, a Master Bedroom with dressing room, bathroom/shower and two other bedrooms with bathrooms.Other: high ceilings, teak flooring, fireplace, individual boiler, water softeners, solar thermal panels, air conditioning, bicycle room, cellars and double garage. The possibility of buying a third parking space at the price of € 35.000 €.The "Forêt de Soignes" area is an exceptionally green and quiet environment. A good compromise between nature and city, and close to shops and schools.For any further information, please contact Jean-Marc Delcroix at + 32 (0) 474 740 807.