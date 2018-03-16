高端地产新闻
在售 - Lake Arrowhead, CA, United States - ¥7,285,940
Lake Arrowhead, CA, 92352 - United States

352 John Muir Road

约¥7,285,940
原货币价格 $1,150,000
独立家庭住宅
湖畔 生活方式
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 1440
    平方英尺 (6140.0 平方英尺)

房产描述

Lake Arrowhead lakefront with lake views and single slip dock. This vintage dream cabin is picture perfect offering three bedrooms, two baths (master on the main), open and airy loft area for more guests or a game room. Many tasteful upgrades over the years: Interior/Exterior paint, bathrooms, kitchen, flooring, roof, a/c and huge deck just right off your living room. Original rock fire place for those cozy hot cocoa and movie nights. Your single slip dock has a spacious patio to enjoy those days on the lake. This is one special cabin. For more information or to schedule a showing please contact listing agent Kathy DeLong directly, at 909.273.4542 or kathy.delong@sothebysrealty.com

上市日期: 2018年1月9日

MLS ID: 2180034

联系方式

分部：
Wheeler Steffen Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Kathy DeLong
909.366.6945

