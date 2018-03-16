352 John Muir Road

Lake Arrowhead lakefront with lake views and single slip dock. This vintage dream cabin is picture perfect offering three bedrooms, two baths (master on the main), open and airy loft area for more guests or a game room. Many tasteful upgrades over the years: Interior/Exterior paint, bathrooms, kitchen, flooring, roof, a/c and huge deck just right off your living room. Original rock fire place for those cozy hot cocoa and movie nights. Your single slip dock has a spacious patio to enjoy those days on the lake. This is one special cabin. For more information or to schedule a showing please contact listing agent Kathy DeLong directly, at 909.273.4542 or kathy.delong@sothebysrealty.com