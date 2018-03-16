高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Houston, TX, United States - ¥15,832,664
免费询盘

Houston, TX, 77024 - United States

11641 Blalock Lane

约¥15,832,664
原货币价格 $2,499,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 6274
    平方英尺 (20000.0 平方英尺)

房产描述

Positioned on a quiet cul-de-sac in Bunker Hill Village, this Tuscan-style home presents an inviting stucco and stone exterior with moss-green trim. Enjoy superb architecture, seclusion and luxurious appointments. Garden walls provide a courtyard front entrance. Triple-height foyer transitions into reception hall with rustic wood-plank floor and ceiling. French pocket doors access dining and living rooms surrounded by walls of windows and French doors overlooking multi-patios. Lavish outdoor living includes summer kitchen, multiple decks, two fireplaces, and a pool with spa. Chef’s kitchen with breakfast area and den. First-floor master has marble bath. Game and media rooms upstairs. Other amenities include wine storage, elevator, Segreto wall finishes, driveway gate, copper gutters, antique limestone counters and floors, spacious light-filled formals, massive stone fireplaces, exceptional millwork, beamed ceilings, walk-in bar, and much more. Exceptional public and private schools nearby.

上市日期: 2017年4月4日

MLS ID: 60656458

联系方式

分部：
Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty - Briar Hollow Brokerage
代理经纪:
Diane Kingshill
7132484900

联系方式

分部：
Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty - Briar Hollow Brokerage
代理经纪:
Diane Kingshill
7132484900

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_