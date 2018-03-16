11641 Blalock Lane

Positioned on a quiet cul-de-sac in Bunker Hill Village, this Tuscan-style home presents an inviting stucco and stone exterior with moss-green trim. Enjoy superb architecture, seclusion and luxurious appointments. Garden walls provide a courtyard front entrance. Triple-height foyer transitions into reception hall with rustic wood-plank floor and ceiling. French pocket doors access dining and living rooms surrounded by walls of windows and French doors overlooking multi-patios. Lavish outdoor living includes summer kitchen, multiple decks, two fireplaces, and a pool with spa. Chef’s kitchen with breakfast area and den. First-floor master has marble bath. Game and media rooms upstairs. Other amenities include wine storage, elevator, Segreto wall finishes, driveway gate, copper gutters, antique limestone counters and floors, spacious light-filled formals, massive stone fireplaces, exceptional millwork, beamed ceilings, walk-in bar, and much more. Exceptional public and private schools nearby.