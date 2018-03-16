49 Clinton Avenue

This home is exceptional! Every wood floor except the kitchen was replaced with reclaimed wide board black walnut floors. Fabulous kitchen with custom Parsons cabinetry and LaCanche dual fuel stove with French plate and custom hood. Pendant lights in kitchen. Butler's pantry and "cake room" off the dining room. Back stairs to media room or guest suite. Master bedroom with marble bath. Second master bedroom with fireplace. Four full baths on second floor and a sitting room. Additional two bedrooms on third floor and new shower. Lutron lighting control system allows access from anywhere! Finished basement playroom with fireplace.