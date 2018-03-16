高端地产新闻
在售 - Montclair, NJ, United States - ¥10,890,896
Montclair, NJ, 07042 - United States

49 Clinton Avenue

约¥10,890,896
原货币价格 $1,719,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 7
    浴室 (7 全卫)

房产描述

This home is exceptional! Every wood floor except the kitchen was replaced with reclaimed wide board black walnut floors. Fabulous kitchen with custom Parsons cabinetry and LaCanche dual fuel stove with French plate and custom hood. Pendant lights in kitchen. Butler's pantry and "cake room" off the dining room. Back stairs to media room or guest suite. Master bedroom with marble bath. Second master bedroom with fireplace. Four full baths on second floor and a sitting room. Additional two bedrooms on third floor and new shower. Lutron lighting control system allows access from anywhere! Finished basement playroom with fireplace.

上市日期: 2017年9月11日

MLS ID: 1736752

联系方式

分部：
Prominent Properties Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Marilynn Daviet
9737836900 117

周边设施

周边设施
