在售 - Savannah, GA, United States - ¥13,938,320
Savannah, GA, 31410 - United States

8 Marsh Harbor Drive

约¥13,938,320
原货币价格 $2,200,000
独立家庭住宅
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 7377
    平方英尺

房产描述

Paradise…in your own backyard! This 4 Bedroom, 3 full, 3 half bath queensize brick home sits on 1.52 acres in desirable Marsh Harbor, with two story deepwater dock on Turner's Creek. Curved mahogany staircase in foyer, Carrera marble floors in great room to 25 x 20 feet of glass doors & windows with sweeping vistas of marsh and river. Library, 2 fireplaces, rotating built ins with room for storage or safe room. Split floor plan offers a deluxe master suite downstairs, a master study, and banac wood enclosed pool & workout room and a sauna. Kitchen is beautiful cherry wood cabinetry, travertine tile floors, granite counters, gourmet range, large breakfast area, Butler’s pantry and private home office. 1000 SF bonus room, hardwood floors, bar, pool table, dance floor, balcony views of river. Stately dining room, large designer deck with brick BBQ station, 2 full stainless gas grills and sink, brick fireplace for oyster roasts. Whole house generator, Wifi & intercom on dock. Fine details!

上市日期: 2017年7月13日

MLS ID: 176824

联系方式

分部：
Celia Dunn Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Helen Marshall

周边设施

