8 Marsh Harbor Drive

Paradise…in your own backyard! This 4 Bedroom, 3 full, 3 half bath queensize brick home sits on 1.52 acres in desirable Marsh Harbor, with two story deepwater dock on Turner's Creek. Curved mahogany staircase in foyer, Carrera marble floors in great room to 25 x 20 feet of glass doors & windows with sweeping vistas of marsh and river. Library, 2 fireplaces, rotating built ins with room for storage or safe room. Split floor plan offers a deluxe master suite downstairs, a master study, and banac wood enclosed pool & workout room and a sauna. Kitchen is beautiful cherry wood cabinetry, travertine tile floors, granite counters, gourmet range, large breakfast area, Butler’s pantry and private home office. 1000 SF bonus room, hardwood floors, bar, pool table, dance floor, balcony views of river. Stately dining room, large designer deck with brick BBQ station, 2 full stainless gas grills and sink, brick fireplace for oyster roasts. Whole house generator, Wifi & intercom on dock. Fine details!