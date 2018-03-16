Located on one of the most coveted street in the flats of San Anselmo, 9 Olive Ave offers approx. 2,692 sq.ft. with 5bd/3.5ba. Listed on the market in 2017 for the first time in 31 years, this versatile property enjoys fantastic indoor-outdoor living, open floor plan, swimming pool, large level lawn, master sanctuary, wing of 3 bedrooms with shared full bath and first floor au pair or in-law suite with en-suite full bath, kitchenette, separate entrance and family room with half bath.

Featured on the main living level is an open floor plan complete with a chef’s kitchen, dining area and formal living room. The kitchen offers ample counter space, 3-person counter seating, pantry and abundant built-in cabinets.

Directly located off the kitchen is the dining area with seating for 6-8 and access to the outdoor deck. The dining area also features glass French doors with access to the wrap-around deck complete with lounge seating and varying vantage points overlooking the backyard, level lawn, outdoor entertaining area and swimming pool.

The formal living room is ideal for entertaining by offering 2 sets of sliding glass doors with access to the exterior wrap-around deck, views of the front yard, ample light, built-in glass shelves, coat closet, and a desk area.

Also located on the main living level boasts 3 bedrooms with a shared full bath. Each light-filled bedroom features sliding mirrored closets and views of the property’s grounds.

The master sanctuary stylishly highlights a sun-drenched bedroom featuring five skylights, en-suite patio, updated spa-like bath boasts a “Jason” soaking tub with jets, rain shower, heated towel rack and formal walk-in-closet.

An au pair or in-law suite is accessible with its own entrance on the first floor of the home. The ground floor bedroom includes an en-suite full bath, separate kitchenette, oversized media room, half bath and easy availability to the backyard, outdoor entertaining area and swimming pool.