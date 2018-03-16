45 Lloyd Road

Exceptional and captivating! Classic colonial totally updated with the right mix of craftsmanship and modern living. Multiple entertaining spaces to enjoy. Spacious living room, dining room with walls of custom built-ins. Gourmet kitchen has it all-Sub-zero, Décor six burner, Parson custom cabinetry, marble counters and separate dining area. Butler's/bar pantry with second dishwasher, wine fridge. Perfect for parties. Serene and private master suite, five closets, sitting room with fireplace, luxurious bath with double sinks all done in Danby marble. Three additional sunny bedrooms on second floor. Winter New York City views on upper level. Ultimate outdoor living - gunite pool, brick patio and deck all surrounded by beautiful landscaping. Central air. Playroom. Close to Church Street. A happy home!