151 Lee Road

Salt Spring Vineyards is the oldest winery on Salt Spring Island, originally started in 1998. The current Owners bought the property in 2008 and are now entering their 8th year of the winery. The winery has strong tasting room visits and has become a Salt Spring destination, having achieved a TripAdvisor ‘Certificate of Excellence’, and recently awarded a Salt Spring Island Tourist ‘Business of the Year’. The majority of our wine is sold through the tasting room with a relatively low cost of sales, however, there is a brand following and room for significant increase in off-site sales with agents currently in place in both Vancouver and Vancouver Island. Production at the winery ranges between 1,700 and 3,300 cases depending on the quality of the vintage. Without expansion of the winemaking building the top capacity is likely 4,000 cases. Site improvements include two guest accomodations overlooking the vineyard, vibrant tasting room, outdoor picnic areas, private residence, winery building and garage.