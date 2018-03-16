高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Salt Spring Island, BC, Canada - ¥8,221,137
免费询盘

Salt Spring Island, BC, V8K 2A5 - Canada

151 Lee Road

约¥8,221,137
原货币价格 $1,700,000
其他
田园生活 生活方式
葡萄酒庄园 生活方式

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 2132
    平方英尺 (5.06 英亩)

房产描述

Salt Spring Vineyards is the oldest winery on Salt Spring Island, originally started in 1998. The current Owners bought the property in 2008 and are now entering their 8th year of the winery. The winery has strong tasting room visits and has become a Salt Spring destination, having achieved a TripAdvisor ‘Certificate of Excellence’, and recently awarded a Salt Spring Island Tourist ‘Business of the Year’. The majority of our wine is sold through the tasting room with a relatively low cost of sales, however, there is a brand following and room for significant increase in off-site sales with agents currently in place in both Vancouver and Vancouver Island. Production at the winery ranges between 1,700 and 3,300 cases depending on the quality of the vintage. Without expansion of the winemaking building the top capacity is likely 4,000 cases. Site improvements include two guest accomodations overlooking the vineyard, vibrant tasting room, outdoor picnic areas, private residence, winery building and garage.

上市日期: 2016年11月19日

MLS ID: SIRC160928

联系方式

分部：
Sotheby's International Realty Canada
代理经纪:
Christa Frosch
6043067742

联系方式

分部：
Sotheby's International Realty Canada
代理经纪:
Christa Frosch
6043067742

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_