高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Scottsdale, AZ, United States - ¥20,907,480
免费询盘

Scottsdale, AZ, 85262 - United States

27854 N 96th Pl

约¥20,907,480
原货币价格 $3,300,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 5515
    平方英尺

房产描述

This spectacular, Old World-designed home is sited on 1.75 acres and has exceptional views of Pinnacle Peak, sunsets and city lights with a panoramic view down the 4th fairway and lake at The Estancia Club * Built by RJ Gurley Custom Homes with the finest finishes including Venetian plastering throughout, granite counters and top-of-the-line appliances * Enjoy outdoor living at its best on a oversized covered patio overlooking a lap pool and spa * An air conditioned 3-car garage and detach guest house complete the residence *

上市日期: 2017年8月1日

MLS ID: 5640662

联系方式

分部：
Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Debbie Negrin
4807343498

联系方式

分部：
Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Debbie Negrin
4807343498

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_