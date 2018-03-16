27854 N 96th Pl

This spectacular, Old World-designed home is sited on 1.75 acres and has exceptional views of Pinnacle Peak, sunsets and city lights with a panoramic view down the 4th fairway and lake at The Estancia Club * Built by RJ Gurley Custom Homes with the finest finishes including Venetian plastering throughout, granite counters and top-of-the-line appliances * Enjoy outdoor living at its best on a oversized covered patio overlooking a lap pool and spa * An air conditioned 3-car garage and detach guest house complete the residence *