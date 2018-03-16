高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Port Andratx, Spain - ¥50,607,822
免费询盘

Port Andratx, 07157 - Spain

地址暂不公布

约¥50,607,822
原货币价格 €6,500,000
独立家庭住宅
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 7534
    平方英尺 (2000.0 )

房产描述

This villa offers beautiful sea views and is located in the exclusive residential area of Cala Llamp in Port Andratx, close to chic cafés and restaurants.This property is situated on a plot of land of 2,000m2. The constructed area amounts to approximately 700m2. The property is divided into one main house and two separate apartments. The main house consists of a generous living room with fireplace and bar, a dining room, four bedrooms, four bathrooms and one fully equipped kitchen. On the outside there is a large swimming pool, various terraces offering impressive views, a garage and porch. Each of the apartments has its private entrance, one bedroom and one bathroom. Furthermore one of the apartments includes a kitchen.

上市日期: 2014年8月6日

MLS ID: 6822

联系方式

分部：
Mallorca Sotheby´s International Realty
代理经纪:
Maria Vega
0034971721000

联系方式

分部：
Mallorca Sotheby´s International Realty
代理经纪:
Maria Vega
0034971721000

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_