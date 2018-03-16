This villa offers beautiful sea views and is located in the exclusive residential area of Cala Llamp in Port Andratx, close to chic cafés and restaurants.This property is situated on a plot of land of 2,000m2. The constructed area amounts to approximately 700m2. The property is divided into one main house and two separate apartments. The main house consists of a generous living room with fireplace and bar, a dining room, four bedrooms, four bathrooms and one fully equipped kitchen. On the outside there is a large swimming pool, various terraces offering impressive views, a garage and porch. Each of the apartments has its private entrance, one bedroom and one bathroom. Furthermore one of the apartments includes a kitchen.