5772 E Canyon Ridge North Dr

Best of both worlds! A private, quiet location in the foothills is also near schools & shopping. This architecturally stunning estate is both elegant and comfortable. Smart technology is blended with premium lifestyle amenities. From the expansive Great room with a huge stone fireplace, to the open, gourmet Kitchen you will find a beautiful balance between efficient and luxurious living. The pocketed wall of glass invites you outdoors with the up-close mountain views, and to relax in the resort style outdoor living areas. Enjoy the sparkling pool with a Baja shelf and waterfall as you soak in the sunshine or admire the incredible AZ sunsets. The guest wing includes 3-bedroom suites and a central living room. The large Master suite offers privacy, a reading room and romantic sunset patio.