在售 - Cave Creek, AZ, United States - ¥10,041,926
Cave Creek, AZ, 85331 - United States

5772 E Canyon Ridge North Dr

约¥10,041,926
原货币价格 $1,585,000
独立家庭住宅
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 5868
    平方英尺

房产描述

Best of both worlds! A private, quiet location in the foothills is also near schools & shopping. This architecturally stunning estate is both elegant and comfortable. Smart technology is blended with premium lifestyle amenities. From the expansive Great room with a huge stone fireplace, to the open, gourmet Kitchen you will find a beautiful balance between efficient and luxurious living. The pocketed wall of glass invites you outdoors with the up-close mountain views, and to relax in the resort style outdoor living areas. Enjoy the sparkling pool with a Baja shelf and waterfall as you soak in the sunshine or admire the incredible AZ sunsets. The guest wing includes 3-bedroom suites and a central living room. The large Master suite offers privacy, a reading room and romantic sunset patio.

上市日期: 2017年8月18日

MLS ID: 5648534

联系方式

分部：
Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Debbie Omundson
4803751522 17969

