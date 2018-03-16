2955 East Valley Road

A once in a lifetime opportunity & breathtaking views of ocean and mountains greet you upon arrival to this extraordinary, contemporary estate nestled in the hills of Montecito. This approx. 8.24 acre property features quintessential California indoor/outdoor comfort & luxurious Balinese & Asian-influenced design.



Torii gates invite you across an expansive koi pond to the front entry where, through a glass wall the heart of this remarkable residence, the Great Room, is seen. The interior wall finish, replicated from the Getty Museum in Los Angeles, was achieved through a meticulous, hand-crafted process involving six layers of sand and plaster.





The immense, south-facing glass doors slide away, opening to a veranda with a gas fire pit table, dining area & panoramic vista stretching nearly 50 miles along the coastline. The grassy lawn leads to a one of a kind basalt pebble infinity pool that blends seamlessly into the ocean view.





The Great Room flows into a gourmet kitchen, complete with a large family island using Richlite, a unique, eco-friendly material, as its countertop. The clean lines of the custom cabinetry are complemented by the honed basalt countertops that line the perimeter, tying into the stone used throughout the house.





The main corridor of the home stretches east & west. Distinct living quarters on each end of the residence offer both privacy & commanding views of the magnificent landscape. The Master Suite wing, which can be closed off by open-grid sliding doors, is located off one of these spaces.





A cabana including an exercise facility with changing area & shower/steam combination near the pool & a detached office can also be found on the property. There is a guest house comprised of two bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms and a great room opening to a full kitchen & private garden. One final feature is the included adjacent property which has its own individual residence available for the use of domestic staff or family.