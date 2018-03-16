921 Fairway Oaks Lane

Luxury lifestyle both on and off the golf course in thisfabulous golf community home! Vaultedceilings in the foyer and the main living space allow plenty of naturallight. The kitchen opens up to the mainliving space and also allows access to covered and uncovered decking whichgives you plenty of space to entertain both family and friends. A spacious master is located in the mainlevel while the remaining bedrooms are upstairs. The large walk-out basementwith a kitchenette offers additional space to entertain as well as plenty ofstorage.