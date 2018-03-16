高端地产新闻
在售 - Knoxville, TN, United States - ¥6,646,044
Knoxville, TN, 37922 - United States

921 Fairway Oaks Lane

约¥6,646,044
原货币价格 $1,049,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 7
    浴室 (7 全卫)
  • 6892
    平方英尺 (0.36 英亩)

房产描述

Luxury lifestyle both on and off the golf course in thisfabulous golf community home! Vaultedceilings in the foyer and the main living space allow plenty of naturallight. The kitchen opens up to the mainliving space and also allows access to covered and uncovered decking whichgives you plenty of space to entertain both family and friends. A spacious master is located in the mainlevel while the remaining bedrooms are upstairs. The large walk-out basementwith a kitchenette offers additional space to entertain as well as plenty ofstorage.

上市日期: 2017年6月18日

MLS ID: 1006932

联系方式

分部：
Alliance Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Debbie Elliott-Sexton
8653573232

周边设施

周边设施
