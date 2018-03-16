Long View Residence - Scrub Island Development

These outstanding luxury three, four or five-bedroom Long View Residences are an adventure in luxury living at a resort like no other. Inspired by the natural beauty of the islands, each villa is designed with local artwork, custom furnishings and wooden floors, reflecting a blend of traditional and contemporary elements. The building design has been broken into several multi-level pods. The lower level features a large bedroom that opens onto a beautiful, covered terrace, separate dressing area, and bath. The main level houses a large kitchen with eat-in bar, separate dining room and large living room that opens onto a paved terrace with infinity-edge pool. The master suite, which opens onto a private outdoor terrace, includes a spacious bath and separate sitting area. If needed this floor plans can be modified. The price mentioned is the starting price as different types are available. Residence amenities: - Natural stone flooring with teak accents as well as a wood-beamed and bamboo ceiling are featured throughout the living areas and bedrooms An infinity edge pool with poolside lounges and an exterior dining table - Pre-wired for sound, flat screen televisions, multi-line telephone system - Custom-designed furnishings featuring exotic woods, luxurious fabrics and natural materials as well as custom teak furniture on the verandas - The Master Suite features its own sliding-glass down entrance to a large covered veranda with expansive views of the Caribbean. The guest bedroom has its own private balcony with ocean views - Walk-in, lockable owner’s closet located in the Master Suite - The spacious Master Bathroom features custom mirrors and lighting, as well as granite counters with dual sinks and elegant nickel faucets. A freestanding soaking Kohler bathtub is also included as well as an enclosed rain shower and private water closet area - The Guest Bedroom(s) offers access to a private balcony, a private full bath, and custom designed furnishings - A Laundry Room features a washer and dryer, solid wood cabinets and a folding/ironing area - The full kitchen has granite countertops, solid wood cabinetry with brushed nickel hardware, high quality stainless steel appliances, a microwave, convection oven and a dishwasher - A powder room with natural stone flooring and custom designed wood cabinetry. â€¢ Air conditioning - Professional landscaping ABOUT SCRUB ISLAND Luxurious living alongside a world class resort & marina on an island, which has provided sanctuary to world travellers since Christopher Columbus first visited. Scrub Island offers superb amenities along with the flexibility to create your own oasis. Although it is a relatively small island, all the amenities are readily available such as restaurants, bars, gourmet market, beaches, health club and various water sport activities. Its central location offers close proximity to the airport but more importantly to various hidden treasures, all just a short boat ride away.