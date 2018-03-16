201 Barefoot Beach Blvd

This stunning beach house is being offered at an exceptional price. You will be wowed by the ocean views, easy beach access and the charming wraparound veranda that is accessed by French doors from every room. Perfect for hosting family and friends, this three-level home with elevator boasts nearly 6,500 square feet of main living space with a total of over 17,000 square feet and is situated on a direct, Gulf-facing double lot. Enjoy six bedrooms, six-and-a-half baths, gourmet eat-in kitchen with adjoining outdoor grill area, open great room and dining room with soaring ceilings, library and separate study, three laundry rooms, ground-level family room with kitchen, four-car garage, workshop, backup generator and more. Includes 25-foot boat dock with lift. The ultimate beach and boating lifestyle property.