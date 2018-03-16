高端地产新闻
在售 - Bonita Springs, FL, United States - ¥26,926,300
Bonita Springs, FL, 34134 - United States

201 Barefoot Beach Blvd

约¥26,926,300
原货币价格 $4,250,000
独立家庭住宅
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 7
    浴室 (7 全卫)
  • 6485
    平方英尺 (0.38 英亩)

房产描述

This stunning beach house is being offered at an exceptional price. You will be wowed by the ocean views, easy beach access and the charming wraparound veranda that is accessed by French doors from every room. Perfect for hosting family and friends, this three-level home with elevator boasts nearly 6,500 square feet of main living space with a total of over 17,000 square feet and is situated on a direct, Gulf-facing double lot. Enjoy six bedrooms, six-and-a-half baths, gourmet eat-in kitchen with adjoining outdoor grill area, open great room and dining room with soaring ceilings, library and separate study, three laundry rooms, ground-level family room with kitchen, four-car garage, workshop, backup generator and more. Includes 25-foot boat dock with lift. The ultimate beach and boating lifestyle property.

上市日期: 2016年11月29日

MLS ID: 216074394

联系方式

分部：
Premier Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Lisa Tashjian
+1 2396595102

联系方式

周边设施

周边设施
