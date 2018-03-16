高端地产新闻
在售 - Riverdale, NY, United States - ¥9,471,722
Riverdale, NY, 10471 - United States

384 West 253 Street

约¥9,471,722
原货币价格 $1,495,000
独立家庭住宅
详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 3000
    平方英尺

房产描述

Charming and stately six bedrooms and 3.5 baths. The main floor features a gracious entry, spacious living room with wood burning fireplace, formal dining room, large eat-in-kitchen and a lovely year round sun-room. Refinished hardwood floors throughout, generous closet space with bright rooms rarely found in older homes. Located on a terraced quarter acre adjacent to Fieldston with easy access to stores, schools and public transportation. Truly beautiful prewar details.

上市日期: 2017年12月7日

MLS ID: 4730979

联系方式

分部：
Exclusive Properties Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Ellen Feld
+1 9177349463

