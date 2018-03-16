384 West 253 Street

Charming and stately six bedrooms and 3.5 baths. The main floor features a gracious entry, spacious living room with wood burning fireplace, formal dining room, large eat-in-kitchen and a lovely year round sun-room. Refinished hardwood floors throughout, generous closet space with bright rooms rarely found in older homes. Located on a terraced quarter acre adjacent to Fieldston with easy access to stores, schools and public transportation. Truly beautiful prewar details.