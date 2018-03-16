A beautifully presented, large and spacious, brand new ground floor (with basement) apartment, is stylishly furnished and architecturally designed to the highest standards. This duplex apartment is noteworthy for its corner location in Greater Kailash 2, New Delhi, a posh south Delhi locality which in turn is home to some of the most affluent families in Delhi. Sun-filled, open and airy, this 4000 Sq Ft duplex is easily distributed to provide four supersized bedrooms ensuite baths with Grohe and Duravit fittings, generously and grandly scaled living & dining room and a study. Beyond, there is an aesthetically designed European style eat in kitchen distinguished by superb German cabinetry with Quartz kitchen tops and top of the line Siemens appliances and fittings.Being a testament to classic design and luxury, the gracious apartment is designed by India’s top architect and an Agha Khan Award holder, showcasing top quality workmanship. It boasts beautiful carpets and specially commissioned mural paintings from Gujarat.Centrally air conditioned with exclusive ‘ Crema Valenca Italian Marble’ inside, the impressive exteriors is clad with Burma teak louvers for an exclusive appearance. Opening its way inside through two imposing entrances and ample parking space, this residence is ideal for a luxurious living. Greater Kailash 2 is benefited with great connectivity and has a lot of high end restaurants, shopping markets and significant universities.