高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - New Delhi, India - ¥8,274,195
免费询盘

New Delhi, 110048 - India

Greater Kailash 2

约¥8,274,195
原货币价格 ₹85,000,000
公寓
都会生活 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 4000
    平方英尺 (274.0 )

房产描述

A beautifully presented, large and spacious, brand new ground floor (with basement) apartment, is stylishly furnished and architecturally designed to the highest standards. This duplex apartment is noteworthy for its corner location in Greater Kailash 2, New Delhi, a posh south Delhi locality which in turn is home to some of the most affluent families in Delhi. Sun-filled, open and airy, this 4000 Sq Ft duplex is easily distributed to provide four supersized bedrooms ensuite baths with Grohe and Duravit fittings, generously and grandly scaled living & dining room and a study. Beyond, there is an aesthetically designed European style eat in kitchen distinguished by superb German cabinetry with Quartz kitchen tops and top of the line Siemens appliances and fittings.Being a testament to classic design and luxury, the gracious apartment is designed by India’s top architect and an Agha Khan Award holder, showcasing top quality workmanship. It boasts beautiful carpets and specially commissioned mural paintings from Gujarat.Centrally air conditioned with exclusive ‘ Crema Valenca Italian Marble’ inside, the impressive exteriors is clad with Burma teak louvers for an exclusive appearance. Opening its way inside through two imposing entrances and ample parking space, this residence is ideal for a luxurious living. Greater Kailash 2 is benefited with great connectivity and has a lot of high end restaurants, shopping markets and significant universities.

上市日期: 2016年11月11日

联系方式

分部：
India Sotheby’s International Realty
代理经纪:
Yatindra Soperna
+91 +919810476253

联系方式

分部：
India Sotheby’s International Realty
代理经纪:
Yatindra Soperna
+91 +919810476253

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_