高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Haleiwa, HI, United States - ¥17,708,002
免费询盘

Haleiwa, HI, 96712 - United States

59-004 Holawa Place

约¥17,708,002
原货币价格 $2,795,000
独立家庭住宅
山景 生活方式
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)

房产描述

This inviting, exciting, beautifully remodeled beachfront retreat is a jewel on Oahu's famous North Shore. Spacious, fully furnished and laid out to welcome the outdoors in, breathtaking views abound. Numerous upgrades include terracotta tile floors and granite counter tops. A large covered lanai and barbecue area overlooks a manicured backyard, embraced by a protective, well-built grandfathered sea wall. This gated, private refuge is a magical place to surf, watch whales, or simply bask in the sun along with the turtles and occasional monk seal. Afterwards, rinse off in your own private outdoor shower.

上市日期: 2017年8月14日

MLS ID: 201717510

联系方式

分部：
List Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Victor Brandt
+1 8085614700

联系方式

分部：
List Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Victor Brandt
+1 8085614700

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_