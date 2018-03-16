59-004 Holawa Place

This inviting, exciting, beautifully remodeled beachfront retreat is a jewel on Oahu's famous North Shore. Spacious, fully furnished and laid out to welcome the outdoors in, breathtaking views abound. Numerous upgrades include terracotta tile floors and granite counter tops. A large covered lanai and barbecue area overlooks a manicured backyard, embraced by a protective, well-built grandfathered sea wall. This gated, private refuge is a magical place to surf, watch whales, or simply bask in the sun along with the turtles and occasional monk seal. Afterwards, rinse off in your own private outdoor shower.