在售 - Scottsdale, AZ, United States - ¥9,471,722
Scottsdale, AZ, 85255 - United States

9536 E Sierra Pinta Dr

约¥9,471,722
原货币价格 $1,495,000
独立家庭住宅
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 5240
    平方英尺

房产描述

Welcome to the uniquely appointed gated community of La Strada. Adjacent to DC Ranch and Silverleaf without the HOA. This home offers privacy, serenity, and luxury as the hallmarks of this beautiful, all on one level home, featuring 5240 sf, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths on nearly an acre in gated. Luxe master suite with his/her closets and water closets, palatial bath. Custom draperies, paint and LED lighting throughout. Terrific indoor/outdoor entertaining areas w/ stacked stone FP on patio. Charming courtyard entry. Chef's kitchen w/ 6 burner gas cooking, double ovens, warming drawer, Bosch DW, Sub Zero, granite and more! Enjoy your backyard oasis with heated Pebbletech pool and spa, gas firepit, built-in BBQ with gorgeous views of the McDowells. Fabulous home in pristine condition. Views!!!!!

上市日期: 2017年8月13日

MLS ID: 5646270

联系方式

分部：
Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Lisa Wadey
4802875200

周边设施

周边设施
