4 Lab Hill Dr

Sweeping panoramic Atlantic Ocean views to Block Island and beyond. This exceptional Contemporary home will take your breath away. The entry foyer leads to a bright and spacious great room with 9' ceilings. An abundance of glass gives ocean views from every area of the main level. The interior features an open floor plan living/dining area, gourmet center Island kitchen with stainless appliances/granite counter tops. The three-season room offers additional living space on the main level. The second-floor master suite offer a large bathroom with large tile shower and walk-in closet. Sip your coffee on the master suit balcony. Two out the three additional bedrooms offer ocean views as well. The home is constructed from the highest quality materials, custom details and woodwork throughout. Beautifully landscaped with mature plantings. In addition to the three-car attached garage is a large 1040 SF heated workshop. Easy access to route 1, and less than 5 minutes to area beaches. Charlestown is the most rural of Rhode Island’s beach towns. The sleepy villages and picturesque idylls offer residents tranquility and easy access to natural resources. Charlestown is composed of distinct villages, each with its own charm and privileges, such as private beach access. The southern shore is a continuous string of white sand barrier beaches, behind which are a series of nine salt ponds. Charlestown’s sheltered salt ponds, coves, and tributaries provide wonderful settings with a variety of conditions for canoeists and kayakers. Extensive trails and conservation areas provide entertainment for hikers, campers, and birding enthusiasts alike. The darkest sky between New York and Boston can be found here, and residents can enjoy it every Friday night at the Frosty Drew Observatory when it opens to the public. Once an important location for the Narragansett and Niantic tribes, Charlestown is home to many historic and prehistoric landmarks. With the arrival of European settlers, farming, industry, and ultimately tourism came to the region. Charlestown thrives on this sense of history and place. Thanks to the efforts of organizations such as the Charlestown Land Trust, development...