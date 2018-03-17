This superb apartment located in front line in Arcachon benefits from a splendid view on the bassin and of an ideal location in spring town close to the town center and the beach Pereire. With a surface of 116square meters and entirely renovated, this good consists of a big living room and its terrace with view Bassin, an American kitchen, four rooms with balcony, three rooms of water and a room of bath. Great brightness. Air conditioner. Parquet flooring in Merbau. Terrace in Ipé. First floor of a two floor residence. Car park. Contact: Jean-Alain NEBOUT +33 (0) 6 18 19 62 26