高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Arcachon, France - ¥10,214,994
免费询盘

Arcachon, 33120 - France

地址暂不公布

约¥10,214,994
原货币价格 €1,312,000
公寓

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 1
    浴室 (1 全卫)
  • 1248
    平方英尺

房产描述

This superb apartment located in front line in Arcachon benefits from a splendid view on the bassin and of an ideal location in spring town close to the town center and the beach Pereire. With a surface of 116square meters and entirely renovated, this good consists of a big living room and its terrace with view Bassin, an American kitchen, four rooms with balcony, three rooms of water and a room of bath. Great brightness. Air conditioner. Parquet flooring in Merbau. Terrace in Ipé. First floor of a two floor residence. Car park. Contact: Jean-Alain NEBOUT +33 (0) 6 18 19 62 26

上市日期: 2017年9月22日

联系方式

分部：
Cap Ferret Pyla Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
jean-alain nebout
+33 +33330618196226

联系方式

分部：
Cap Ferret Pyla Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
jean-alain nebout
+33 +33330618196226

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_