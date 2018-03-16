高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - São Paulo, Brazil - ¥15,446,560
免费询盘

São Paulo, Brazil

地址暂不公布

约¥15,446,560
原货币价格 R$8,000,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 3756
    平方英尺 (349.0 )

房产描述

In a neoclassic building, this apartment has an intelligent, well-distributed project. The condominium offers many leisure areas, including a pool and a Pilates room. It has a private hall, a wide living area to 2 ambiances, a home theater room, a dining room and a lunch room, all connected by sliding doors. There is also a wide terrace covered by glass, surrounding the whole social area and bringing great luminosity. The kitchen is functional and the service area has staff quarters. The intimate area offers 4 suites and closets. There is plenty of space and air-conditioning in all ambiances, automated shades, central vacuuming, 5 parking spaces and a home box.

上市日期: 2017年11月17日

MLS ID: 20663

联系方式

分部：
Bossa Nova Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Maria Clara Trancredi
+551130610000

联系方式

分部：
Bossa Nova Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Maria Clara Trancredi
+551130610000

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_