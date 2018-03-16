In a neoclassic building, this apartment has an intelligent, well-distributed project. The condominium offers many leisure areas, including a pool and a Pilates room. It has a private hall, a wide living area to 2 ambiances, a home theater room, a dining room and a lunch room, all connected by sliding doors. There is also a wide terrace covered by glass, surrounding the whole social area and bringing great luminosity. The kitchen is functional and the service area has staff quarters. The intimate area offers 4 suites and closets. There is plenty of space and air-conditioning in all ambiances, automated shades, central vacuuming, 5 parking spaces and a home box.