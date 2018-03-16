Siena Ovest

Inside a spectacular estate of 1,700 hectares (4,200 acres), there are some old dwellings with their own land (from 2 to 60 hectares). They are fully furnished and equipped with every comfort. They are located about 300 m (1.000 feet) above sea level, each with incredible privacy and exceptional views characterized by vineyards, olive groves and fertile orchards. For those who wish to experience the lifestyle of Tuscany, the property includes a five-star luxury resort and residence club currently developed by a leading group in luxury boutique resorts. Respecting the origins, these villas have been restored and rebuilt with their original charm and subsequently enriched with modern amenities. The residences are characterized by a series of large windows, infinity pools and hand-made stone patios completed with wood-fire ovens. The interiors range from 420 to 765 sqm. Both the exteriors and the interiors leave traces of history through the hand-made loggias, vaulted terracotta ceilings and attention to the smallest details which make each villa an individual expression of art and architecture. The farmhouses have 3 to 5 rooms and include a private infinity pool. The furniture is a collection of the finest furnishings of local artisans and antique dealers from all over the region. Located in the vicinity of Siena and Florence, this historic property also includes an 18th-century castle, converted into a hotel with 41 intimate suites and luxurious penthouses. Formal meeting rooms, terraces, swimming pools, artisan shops and a luxurious spa and fitness center are available for the well-being of the owners as well as for hotel guests. An 18-hole golf course can be reached within a few minutes. The innovative aspect is the possibility to access any type of service and equipment, including the management of the farm.