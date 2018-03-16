614 Ocracoke Way

One of the prettiest homes in Cape Fear Station, this 4 BR/4 BA home was professionally decorated with BHI classic appeal. Four outdoor porches overlook the XL private front courtyard and fenced wooded lot perfectly located within walking to East Beach and Shoals. Exceptional craftsmanship and exquisite finishes can be found in every feature. This coastal home is designed for indoor and outdoor entertaining and boasts approximately 2600 square feet of open flowing spaces that perfectly capture the magnificent outdoors. Interior features include gleaming hardwood floors, soaring ceilings and walls of windows to enjoy the beautiful vistas. Master Bedroom, master bath and siting area overflow onto a private screened porch. Each additional bedrooms has own full bath. Home being sold furnished. BHI Lifestyle membership and Shoals Club available for separate purchase. Great opportunity to own one of the loveliest homes on BHI.