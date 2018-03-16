84 Oak Street 3b

At the foot of Oak Street is a red brick building, just under the radar and only a few steps off the beaten path. The simplicity, privacy and rarefied authenticity found in a smaller boutique condo building is not for everyone -- just six lucky owners.If the amenity you value most is a larger than life living space, with the private outdoor space to match, 84 Oak is your address. The home boasts an enviable width of 25 feet, wider than most townhouses. If townhouse living is your vibe, but the spadework of renovations and maintenance does not appeal to you, trade in your work gloves for an easy chair. Forsake your rake and snow shovel, and embrace the finer aspects of condo ownership, but with the privacy of townhouse lifestyle. With big apartments come big expectations -- high ceilings, lavishly appointed fixtures and appliances. Wolf, Viking, Duravit are at home here. All top shelf make and models. And the ceilings as lofty as your aspirations.Relinquish your Foreman Grill -- there is a Big Bad Wolf in your kitchen. The 36" Wolf Gas Range achieves restaurant results consistently in your kitchen. The built-in 36" Charbroiler Grille brings the tailgate party indoors, year-round. This BMW of broilers uses 18,000 BTUs of infrared heat to sear quickly and evenly, just like they do at Ruth’s Chris and Bobby Van’s. Master all kinds of cooking with this machinery and delight your dinner guests. Sear a filet, simmer a delicate sauce, cook a perfectly juicy roast, even melt fine chocolate without scorching - you'll confidently do it all with your incredibly responsive GR364C range. Leftovers this delicious deserve a superior refrigeration solution by Thermador. Fair warning: you may get tagged to host Thanksgiving dinner in perpetuity.Don’t fret -- you can fulfill your social obligations with grace and magnanimity. Built for entertaining, an open floor plan with dimensions this grand almost demands you host outsized holiday parties. You'll make short work of this tall order. The terrace / backyard is large enough to host the Oak Street block party.The facade of the building is almost all windows. The penthouse features a wall to wall picture window crowned by an arched transom, overlooking the treelike and water tower that evokes the iconic Brooklyn Industries logo. The pièce de résistance is the Great Room, an open floor plan kitchen / living room, that lets the party spill into the backyard through a wall of sliders.84 Oak is flanked by quiet West Street and the burgeoning retail and restaurant corridor that is Franklin Street. Opposite your home, you can sell the clothes off your kids’ back at Flying Squirrel as they outgrow them and next door at Academy Records invest the profits in some jazz records that they’ll grow into. Don’t hold back, in your home you’ll have the space to start collecting vinyl again. And there’s deeded storage space in the basement for your beanie baby collection.Can the right home make you a better person? That’s a wild assertion. But this home may inspire you to be a more generous host, a better cook, and subsequently, more popular. Impress your in-laws and your make your friends from Manhattan jealous.