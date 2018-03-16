高端地产新闻
在售 - Kilauea, HI, United States - ¥13,304,760
免费询盘

Kilauea, HI, 96754 - United States

3573-f Anini Rd

约¥13,304,760
原货币价格 $2,100,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式

详情

  • 2
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 1384
    平方英尺 (11456.0 平方英尺)

房产描述

North shore vacation retreat. Beautiful cottage and finished workshop on a landscaped quarter acre of land tucked away and surrounded by open space yet only a very short walk along a nice stream to Anini Beach, Kaua`i's year round swimming beach on the north shore. Coconut Cottage has 2 bedrooms and 2 baths and is fully furnished as a very successful and legal vacation rental. Additional finished, multi-use workshop space. 2 hot tubs and a Koi pond. Privacy and old Hawai`i ambiance.

上市日期: 2018年1月2日

MLS ID: 613807

联系方式

分部：
Oceanfront Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Debra Blachowiak
+1 8086392437

