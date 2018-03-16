3573-f Anini Rd

North shore vacation retreat. Beautiful cottage and finished workshop on a landscaped quarter acre of land tucked away and surrounded by open space yet only a very short walk along a nice stream to Anini Beach, Kaua`i's year round swimming beach on the north shore. Coconut Cottage has 2 bedrooms and 2 baths and is fully furnished as a very successful and legal vacation rental. Additional finished, multi-use workshop space. 2 hot tubs and a Koi pond. Privacy and old Hawai`i ambiance.