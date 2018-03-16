18 Great Hills Rd

Privately perched on a 13+ac. hillside, a long circular driveway approach leads to this stately 6 BR 4.1 bath home that has been carefully updated inside & out! Beautifully appointed detailing including gleaming new hardwood t/o the 2nd floor hallway, freshly painted rooms,new staircase runners, custom millwork, 9 ft. ceilings, 4 fireplaces, front & rear staircases, over-sized Pella windows & French doors, & more grace this home! All stucco has been inspected & is in "like-new" condition, incl. a new finish coat on the entire fa~ade! An inviting double front door leads to the center hallway, flanked by spacious living & dining rooms. A butler's pantry w/wet bar & wine cooler is great for entertaining, positioned near the step-down Great Room w/commanding stone fireplace. The wonderful Kitchen/Breakfast Room showcases antique white & cherry cabinetry, updated designer appliances, incl.a stainless Bosch 5-burner gas cook-top & dishwasher, 2 stainless wall ovens, a warming drawer, Subzero "armoire style"refrigerator, &granite counters w/new custom backsplash! A double pantry closet, desk, center island w/bar stools, stainless farm sink, & granite counters are added amenities! Above the farm sink is a window into the charming solarium w/gas fireplace & tile floors, w/French doors leading to a large paver patio for outdoor entertaining. The Breakfast Room area offers a vaulted ceiling, skylights, & window surround - ideal for everyday meals. Views of the outdoors are everywhere! A private office w/cast stone fireplace & built-in cabinetry is a wonderful respite. A secondary foyer/music area, leads to a large mud room & oversized 4-car attached garage, extra deep for larger vehicles. The 2nd floor is compartmentalized, allowing for privacy. At one end is the main bedroom suite w/2 walk-in closets, a full bath w/large shower & jetted tub, & a separate sitting room/office. Three bedrooms share a large hallway bath, & an upstairs landing near the back staircase is a great lounge/study area. Close by are two addit'l bedrooms, a bath, & oversized laundry. An easy conversion would allow for in-law quarters! The floored, walk-up attic w/dormers is a bonus! The finished lower level is carpeted, & offers a gas FP, b/in wet bar, gathering & game areas, a gym, wine closet, full bath w/shower, & side walk-out. Utilities incl. zoned propane HVAC, central security & central vac, pre-wired music, & holiday lighting. Located in a prime neighborhood with golfing nearby