270 Belmont Avenue

This Belmont Heights home is charming and warm, boasting buttery wood floors, a Dutch door, bright white walls and loads of natural light. This Cape Cod style property is situated in an ideal neighborhood, with tree-lined streets complementing its curb appeal. The house boasts 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths, with a customized and spacious master retreat upstairs and was completely rebuilt from the studs in 2005. An additional master bedroom is featured on the main floor, making this property an excellent space for extended family and/or guests. The open floor plan welcomes you, creating a perfect home to entertain. The kitchen features white shaker cabinets, Viking appliances, granite counters and an eat at bar/peninsula flowing out to the dining & family rooms. The stacking sliders open to the tropical backyard, another ideal space for hosting or cooking outdoors. The home boasts unique built-in features, plantation shutters, surround sound, copper plumbing, tankless water heater, built in gas BBQ and lush exterior landscape. This house is just two miles from the sand, Marina, and the trendy shops and restaurants of Belmont Shores and Long Beach. The extra long driveway and finished two car garage with built in storage make parking a breeze.