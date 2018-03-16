3295 Fox Spit Rd

Walls-of-glass and endless-views frame this stunning contemporary waterfront home is situated on 2+ wooded acres. Resting on the shores of The Saratoga Passage with sweeping views of Camano Island, The Cascade Mountain Range, and beyond.The lofty ceilings and abundant natural light throughout create spacious & inviting interiors. Gorgeous gardens, patios & decks for entertaining. An extensive remodel, elevator installation, and new landscaping make this truly an ideal setting for a full-time residence or weekend escapes.Located within minutes of Langley Village and The Washington State Ferry System.