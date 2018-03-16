高端地产新闻
在售 - Langley, WA, United States - ¥7,526,692
Langley, WA, 98260 - United States

3295 Fox Spit Rd

约¥7,526,692
原货币价格 $1,188,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 2879
    平方英尺 (105233.0 平方英尺)

房产描述

Walls-of-glass and endless-views frame this stunning contemporary waterfront home is situated on 2+ wooded acres. Resting on the shores of The Saratoga Passage with sweeping views of Camano Island, The Cascade Mountain Range, and beyond.The lofty ceilings and abundant natural light throughout create spacious & inviting interiors. Gorgeous gardens, patios & decks for entertaining. An extensive remodel, elevator installation, and new landscaping make this truly an ideal setting for a full-time residence or weekend escapes.Located within minutes of Langley Village and The Washington State Ferry System.

上市日期: 2017年5月1日

MLS ID: 1217581

联系方式

分部：
Realogics Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Scott Wasner

周边设施

周边设施
_