在售 - Calistoga, CA, United States - ¥24,708,840
Calistoga, CA, 94515 - United States

1400b Tubbs Lane

约¥24,708,840
原货币价格 $3,900,000
其他
田园生活 生活方式
葡萄酒庄园 生活方式

房产描述

Rare opportunity for an undeveloped parcel in renowned Calistoga of Napa County. Expansive vistas overlooking acres of neighboring vineyards and Napa Valley foothills, with potential for a fabulous dream estate, residential compound, equestrian facility and/or agricultural farm. This rural setting is a short distance to downtown Calistoga and close to top, award winning wineries and Solage Resort and Spa. Located near the future site of Four Seasons Resort and Private Residences. A gated driveway easement takes you to the prime valley floor location of approximately 25 acres set well back from the road. Potential for spectacular estate home site with panoramic views. Neighboring wineries include Chateau Montelena, Summers and Envy. Zoned Ag Preserve.

上市日期: 2017年8月1日

MLS ID: 21718048

联系方式

分部：
Sotheby's International Realty - Wine Country - East Napa Street Brokerage
代理经纪:
Theresa D'Amico
7079392230

