Excellent property with living for 3 environments, attached to the large terrace overlooking the Volpi Park. fireplace room, home theater, dining room with integrated balcony that overlooks the side street. Gallery, wine cellar, complete automation of sound and light and central air conditioning. intimate area with 3 bedrooms with closets and a master suite with bathroom and separate dressing room for Mr and Mrs. and a delicious balcony and family room. Luxury and comfort in every detail. Condominium with full leisure, with fitness, heated pool, lounge and 24h security.