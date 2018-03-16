高端地产新闻
在售 - São Paulo, Brazil - ¥30,893,121
免费询盘

São Paulo, 05605070 - Brazil

地址暂不公布

约¥30,893,121
原货币价格 R$16,000,000
独立家庭住宅
都会生活 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 6996
    平方英尺 (1100.0 )

房产描述

Excellent property with living for 3 environments, attached to the large terrace overlooking the Volpi Park. fireplace room, home theater, dining room with integrated balcony that overlooks the side street. Gallery, wine cellar, complete automation of sound and light and central air conditioning. intimate area with 3 bedrooms with closets and a master suite with bathroom and separate dressing room for Mr and Mrs. and a delicious balcony and family room. Luxury and comfort in every detail. Condominium with full leisure, with fitness, heated pool, lounge and 24h security.

上市日期: 2016年7月1日

MLS ID: 27449

联系方式

分部：
Bossa Nova Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Julio Cesar Rodrigues
+55 +551130610000

