Located in the heart of Valldoreix, one of the most cosmopolitan and residential neighbourhoods of Sant Cugat del Vallès. Just 9 km from the center of Barcelona and with immediate access to the main highways of Catalunya.It is a modern villa with a surface of 800m2 and 1648m2 of th garden with a swimming pool, BBQ area, fruit trees, an orchard, historical tank and an independent guest house. Its design arises in four levels, where the life develops on two of them.Generous spaces and large windows that allow natural light and exterior greenery to be present in all the noble rooms of the property. Marble and wood finishes, openings which guarantee perfect insulation, the central heating and fitted wardrobes, are just some of the elements in the service of the interior comfort.The main floor consists of an outdoor porch, a large hall, a guest toilet, a living/dining room structured into three main rooms with a surface of 61m 2, a kitchen with an important office area. For its part, the night area is structured in two individual bedrooms, two double bedrooms with a dressing room, two full baths and several terraces. Complete this plant the exceptional en-suite bedroom with a surface of 63 m2 with a dressing room, a round whirlpool bath and an access to private terrace with panoramic views to the Park of the Collserola and the Tibidabo.The attic plant is destined to the leisure and social space, with a fully equipped bar, a bathroom and a sunny terrace. While the basement plant has a parking for six cars and different storage areas.Without a doubt very functional and well designed house to enjoy in family.