Introducing Ruxton Grove, an enclave of three to-be-built luxury homes in a serene Ruxton setting. House plans may be customized to create your ideal dream home. This opportunity comes along once in a lifetime. Lauded local builder, Luke Steckel, known for quality construction and creative use of reclaimed materials, can add custom touches and finishes to your taste. Please call for information on House Model 2; 3,804 sqaure feet.