L.g. Smith Blvd

Coral Pyramid is the first deluxe condominium in Aruba, with last generation technology and use of eco-friendly energy. Its modern design is an inverted pyramid. Its interior possess a simple stylish aura with an efficient use of spaces. Highlights the use of unique raw high quality materials: travertine marble, granite, coral-stone, among others.This penthouse is situated on the top floor of the Coral Pyramid. It offers 3 bedroom suits on the main floor while two of them has direct access to the pool area and terrace. An open layout concept with its unique design includes a German fully equipped kitchen with glass cabinets and siltstone countertops, living and dining area all with spectacular views of the large infinity pool and Caribbean ocean.There is an additional full guest suite on the upper floor with its own terrace.And the penthouse comes with 3 private parking spaces and two private elevators.Last generation technology is discreetly installed. Touch screens permits each resident to have at their fingertips total control of house temperature and illumination. Telephone and internet is obtained through fiber optic.