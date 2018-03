Ski-in/ ski-out access and views of the ski slopes do not get any better than this in Beaver Creek Resort. $9 Million renovation to the building just completed. A spacious condominium overlooking the ski slopes with high-end finishes, wood burning fireplace, offered tastefully furnished and accessorized. Great amenities including outdoor pool, indoor and outdoor hot tubs, ski locker room with ski locker and boot dryers. Secure building with underground parking.