400 Alton Rd 2410

Enjoy luxury living at Murano Grande with panoramic ocean views from the lower penthouse. Features 9' ceiling, Cherry wood flooring, marble baths, semi private elevator lobby. European style kitchen with top of the line appliances and granite countertops. Very spacious and bright split floor plan with oversized terrace and glass railings. Amenities: heated pool, sundeck, spa, fitness center, sauna, lighted tennis court, 24 hours on site management, valet and security, billiard and party room, restaurant by the pool.