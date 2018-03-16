Excellent newly built villa located in an exclusive residential area 700m from the beach. On the main floor the property comprises entrance hall, spacious living-dining room with access to porch, fully equipped kitchen, an en suite bedroom, office, toilet and laundry. Downstairs there is a summer living room with a kitchen and access to the terrace and garden with pool; cellar, five bedrooms, three bathrooms and a toilet. Details: pool, heating, air conditioning / heating, alarm system, irrigation system, centralized electric shutters, three-car garage, wine cellar, tiled floors, wardrobes, storage room, etc...