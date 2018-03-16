高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Torrevalentina, Spain - ¥14,598,410
免费询盘

Torrevalentina, 17252 - Spain

地址暂不公布

约¥14,598,410
原货币价格 €1,875,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 5586
    平方英尺

房产描述

Excellent newly built villa located in an exclusive residential area 700m from the beach. On the main floor the property comprises entrance hall, spacious living-dining room with access to porch, fully equipped kitchen, an en suite bedroom, office, toilet and laundry. Downstairs there is a summer living room with a kitchen and access to the terrace and garden with pool; cellar, five bedrooms, three bathrooms and a toilet. Details: pool, heating, air conditioning / heating, alarm system, irrigation system, centralized electric shutters, three-car garage, wine cellar, tiled floors, wardrobes, storage room, etc...

上市日期: 2014年10月15日

MLS ID: PDAP1045

联系方式

分部：
Barcelona & Costa Brava Sotheby’s International Realty
代理经纪:
Christoph Toelle
34934675810

联系方式

分部：
Barcelona & Costa Brava Sotheby’s International Realty
代理经纪:
Christoph Toelle
34934675810

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_