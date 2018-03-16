3710 Armstrong Avenue

With an open floor plan designed to embrace contemporary living and a location just steps from the Katy Trail and Knox Henderson shopping and dining, the home at 3710 Armstrong is the perfect blend of timeless and today.Designed by architect Dan Shipley and recently updated by Collins Interiors, the home includes four bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and a separate studio/guest suite above the carport.Floor to ceiling custom steel windows allow light to fill the entry and formal living room, which opens to a sitting porch. Hardwood oak flooring accented by quarter-sawn accent panels on the walls (with very little grain) creates a seamless flow throughout the downstairs. Designer finishes continue through the spacious dining room, comfortable den and his/hers office with built-ins and a sleek fireplace with copper enclosure.In the newly renovated kitchen, custom cabinets provide ample storage, while a Calacatta marble island with seating offers plenty of prep space. Top of the line appliances, Urban Electric Company light fixtures and banquette area create a welcome space for dining and relaxing alongside a wall-size window that overlooks beautiful landscaping.Upstairs the light-filled theme continues with a spacious master suite and large windows in each bedroom. Bathrooms feature Ann Sacks tile and Calacatta marble and a second den offers floor to ceiling treetop views.The large .5+ acre lot welcomes year-round entertaining with a pool, screened-in outdoor house and patio. A separate studio/guesthouse with full bath above the carport offers tremendous flexibility for work, family and entertaining.The home at 3710 Armstrong is beautifully situated in Old Highland Park where neighbors walk dogs, kids ride bikes and residents take full advantage of the pools, tennis courts, public parks and exemplary school system.