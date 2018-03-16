164 Seagull Dr

Privacy abounds on this magnificent waterfront estate overlooking Freshwater bay. Enter the property by way of a long, secluded driveway, framed by ornamental plum trees alive with pink blossoms to usher in the springtime. Sited on a natural rise overlooking Freshwater Bay, this visionary reflection of Pacific Northwest life offers sweeping views of the bay, the Strait of Juan de Fuca and beyond to Canada. Reminiscent of a Scottish countryside manor, this home epitomizes a timeless elegance that is truly unique. A European-style brick courtyard with classic statuary and flowering gardens adorn the entrance to the home.Once inside, you are greeted with an elegant living room offering coffered ceilings, a grey marble fireplace, rich hardwood flooring and expansive windows overlooking spectacular grounds and the waterfront. The opulent dining room offers coved ceilings, Ralph Lauren wallpaper and hardwood flooring while a distinctive chandelier completes the package. The spacious atrium enjoys an abundance of natural light through a wall of windows and skylights, providing a wonderful place to enjoy your morning coffee or an afternoon glass of wine while admiring the water and forest views.The sunny kitchen offers a vaulted, open-beamed ceiling, kitchen island with cook-top, double ovens and a spacious kitchen nook. Adjoining the kitchen is a cozy family room complete with a fireplace and built-in bookcases. The downstairs hall bathroom offers Old World charm with its claw-foot tub, old fashion pull-chain commode and porcelain sink. The main level office includes wet bar, built-in oak shelving and cabinets as well as hardwood flooring. There’s also a spacious bedroom on the main level, providing a comfortable retreat for guests.The lavish Master suite is located upstairs and comes complete with an elegant marble fireplace, spectacular views through light-filled wall of windows and a large walk-in closet. The opulent Master bathroom features quality marble flooring, a sunken tub overlooking Freshwater bay, a double vanity, generous walk-in shower and a sauna too. The additional upstairs bedroom features a spacious wall-to-wall closet and extra storage space while a cozy reading nook enjoys views of the strait. A full bath is conveniently located down the hall.The estate rests on 4.9 private acres with evergreen and flowering trees, perennials, native plants, garden beds, terraces, patios, seating areas, pathways, old growth forest and trails along the bluff. A truly magical setting ~ providing the backdrop for the quintessential Northwest Lifestyle.