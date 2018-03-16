11704 E Diamond Cholla Dr

Elevated Living! This just completed custom home has everything that our BUYERS want today! Open floor plan, high ceilings, light bright interior spaces, no ‘formal’ rooms, and top of the line custom finishes and master detailing. All of this with NO STEPS! Collina E. Vista is a gated subdivision of 11 properties and this custom home on lot #3 has its own privately gated courtyard driveway entrance. The grand entry greets you with a bubbling water feature and is handsomely detailed in French Limestone. The see-through custom Metal front door is 10’ tall. The great room is detailed with exposed timbers and the entire feel of the space is a welcoming soft contemporary. A light color palette was selected for the cabinetry and the kitchen finishes. See supplemental & MOTION VIDEO.The wet-bar is strategically located in the great room for indoor / outdoor entertaining with the patio doors pocketing and disappearing into the walls. A Wolf appliance package is for the chef (or caterer) in the family. There are 2 spacious guest bedrooms with en-suite and covered patios and also a home office in the main home. The detached guest house is the perfect floor plan: with living room space, a private bedroom, full bathroom and patio. Mountain views in all directions include our iconic landmark - Pinnacle Peak. Privacy awaits on this 2.52 acre lot, located in the Troon North area of Scottsdale. Other residences available as well.