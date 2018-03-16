112 Falcon Road

Mountain Masterpiece.Exquisite finishes, grand staircases, walnut floors and soaring beam trusses define this beautiful estate on Falcon Road in Aspen. The 2.1 acre site atop the Five Trees Subdivision ensures privacy, as it is directly adjacent to 92 acres of private open space, never to be developed. The magnificent views of Baldy Peak and the Willow Creek valley to the southwest are breathtaking. Just 5 minutes to the center of Aspen, this estate is ski in/ski out to Aspen Highlands via the Five Trees ski lift. Venetian plaster walls, custom furniture, antiques and furnishings throughout will please even the most discerning buyers. Every piece of furniture was selected specifically, or made, for this home. From the bantered stone walls, copper-clad windows, copper gutters and slate roof outside, to the chef’s kitchen and Waterworks fixtures inside, this 5 bedroom, 6 ½ bath home will stand the test of time for decades to come. Prewired inside with fiber optics, the lighting and audio visual systems are “over the top”! The elegant home theatre features Harman and JBL components, along with Kaleidescape movie entertainment and the latest in home technology. A separate wine room, billiards room, and exercise room allow guests to be pampered in quiet luxury. Furnished, down to the silverware and linens. Outdoor hot tub, plus large water feature in the summertime. 3-car garage, with snow-melt driveway and terraces.