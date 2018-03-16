1205 Pacific Hwy #3601

Perched 36 floors above the San Diego bay, enjoying one of the rarest and most sought after floor plans, this straight-west facing home offers a level of luxury rarely seen in Downtown. With designer touches, top of the line appliances and an option to buy fully furnished 3601 is an opportunity that you cannot miss! Side by side parking spots deeded with the property and additional storage unit on same floor. You'll fall in love with this gorgeous home and all that The Grande has to offer.Amenities include : 24-Hour Concierge, Meeting Room, Party Room/lounge with full kitchen facilities & fireplace, Visitor's Suite to accommodate guests & family, Spacious Landscaped Gardens, Private tree lined courtyards, Closed circuit cameras providing 24-Hour security, Gated underground parking for residents, Individual storage lockers, Bicycle storage, Professional Property Management, Facility Director & Maintenance, Staff Triple Pane Windows, 6,700 sq. ft. Pool Deck, 80 ft. outdoor Swimming Pool, Whirlpool Spa, Sauna & Steam Rooms, Private Men's & Women's Changing Rooms with showers & locker facilities, Fully equipped Exercise Room, Central Water Softener System, 24-Hour roaming attendant, Window Cleaning, Water, electric fireplace.