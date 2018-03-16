高端地产新闻
在售 - Miami Beach, FL, United States - ¥7,539,364
Miami Beach, FL, 33141 - United States

1910 Bay Dr Ph 2

约¥7,539,364
原货币价格 $1,190,000
共管公寓
都会生活 生活方式
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 2
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 1890
    平方英尺

房产描述

Baylights (2012) Miami Beach LAST AVAILABLE PENTHOUSE with an extremely large private terrace from the residence and also above. This 2,050 Square Feet rooftop terrace is accessible by private elevator where you'll find your personal Jacuzzi facing South across the open waterways to South Beach and Downtown Miami over Biscayne Bay - Unique property w/gorgeous views and a spacious floor plan to match. 2 Garage Parking, Secure Code Entry, 12 Neighbors in total and a community pool and gym below. Very private. Very secure.

上市日期: 2017年11月10日

MLS ID: A10371048

联系方式

分部：
ONE Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Ashton Coleman
+1 3055389711

