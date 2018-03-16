229 Greenway South, Forest Hills Gardens

EXCLUSIVE LISTING OF TERRACE SOTHEBY'S INTERNATIONAL REALTY. Experience the harmony of this magnificent residence as remarkable living quarters converge with picturesque grounds. This inspiring Tudor styled home with a red clay tile roof is situated on an over sized lot (approx. 10,310 sq. ft.) and is one of only 12 houses that border and share a Forest Hills Gardens private park. The landscaped rear garden is highlighted by endless green vistas toward the private park's tranquil green space. This 1930's home has been updated with numerous quality enhancements including a tasteful Clive Christian designed Kitchen renovation that includes, solid oak wood cabinetry, a center island with prep sink, high end appliances, custom painted decorative tiles plus a built-in desk/workstation. A joyful, light filled adjacent Family Room looks out on the rear gardens while offering abundant space for all activities. In addition, the main level contains a formal Living Room with plentiful stained glass windows and wood burning fireplace, an oversized Dining Room for large entertaining events, a rear entry vestibule with access to the garage and a Half Bath. Brilliant walnut floors with marquetry details embellish both the living room and dining room spaces. The private quarters are spread over two upper levels. The mid-level contains: Master Bedroom with Full Bath, 2 additional Bedrooms each with a Full Bath and another Bedroom with an adjacent sitting room. The upper level includes 2 Bedrooms and a hallway Full Bath. Exceptional closet space throughout. Full basement with Half Bath and Laundry Room. Two car attached heated garage. Every inch of this home exudes delight via it's welcoming flow, well-proportioned spaces and warm glow. Close to all transportation including Forest Hills LIRR station, NYC MTA Express E and F subway lines plus Austin Street shops. Approximately 15 minutes by rail to Manhattan. Also near the renowned Westside Tennis club which offers tennis, pool and dining memberships. Taxes: $17,317/yr. approx. FHG Maint: $2,987/yr. approx. Property Size: 10,310 sq. ft. approx. Bldg Size: 3,500 sq. ft. approx.