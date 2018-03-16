高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Rye Brook, NY, United States - ¥6,899,468
免费询盘

Rye Brook, NY, 10573 - United States

14 Whippoorwill Road

约¥6,899,468
原货币价格 $1,089,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 2844
    平方英尺 (0.37 英亩)

房产描述

Beautiful and bright four bedroom house on a magnificent park like property with patio and deck. Open your sliders onto a juliette balcony and enjoy the view from your master bedroom with en-suite bath. Closets are plentiful with two walk-in and one wall of closets finished with interior cabinetry . Updated and expanded gourmet kitchen has a large eat in area with panorama views of property with sliders to deck. The spacious living room and dining room boasts cathedral ceilings. Family room is filled with light from sliders to yard. This is the perfect home for indoor and outdoor entertaining, A must see.

上市日期: 2017年6月5日

MLS ID: 4723791

联系方式

分部：
Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Caren Manne

联系方式

分部：
Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Caren Manne

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_