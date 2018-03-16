14 Whippoorwill Road

Beautiful and bright four bedroom house on a magnificent park like property with patio and deck. Open your sliders onto a juliette balcony and enjoy the view from your master bedroom with en-suite bath. Closets are plentiful with two walk-in and one wall of closets finished with interior cabinetry . Updated and expanded gourmet kitchen has a large eat in area with panorama views of property with sliders to deck. The spacious living room and dining room boasts cathedral ceilings. Family room is filled with light from sliders to yard. This is the perfect home for indoor and outdoor entertaining, A must see.