在售 - Boise, ID, United States - ¥12,037,640
Boise, ID, 83702 - United States

255 S Capitol Blvd 1605/1607

约¥12,037,640
原货币价格 $1,900,000
共管公寓

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 3767
    平方英尺

房产描述

Live above it all! Enjoy the 2-story floor to ceiling views of Northwest Boise from the 16th and 17th floors of the Grove Condominiums. Ideal for the grandest and most glamorous entertaining, the condo is also perfectly suited to a life style with family and guests. Two master suites, guest suite, sitting room, and an expansive chef's kitchen are complemented by Brazilian Walnut floors. State of the art sound and media systems create a sense of luxury and sophistication.

上市日期: 2018年1月19日

MLS ID: 98680138

联系方式

分部：
Group One Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Phyllis Barker
+1 2082875000

周边设施

周边设施
