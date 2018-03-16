255 S Capitol Blvd 1605/1607

Live above it all! Enjoy the 2-story floor to ceiling views of Northwest Boise from the 16th and 17th floors of the Grove Condominiums. Ideal for the grandest and most glamorous entertaining, the condo is also perfectly suited to a life style with family and guests. Two master suites, guest suite, sitting room, and an expansive chef's kitchen are complemented by Brazilian Walnut floors. State of the art sound and media systems create a sense of luxury and sophistication.