在售 - La Jolla, CA, United States - ¥9,851,858
La Jolla, CA, 92037 - United States

1020 Prospect Street, Suite 204

约¥9,851,858
原货币价格 $1,555,000
共管公寓
高尔夫 生活方式
都会生活 生活方式

详情

  • 1
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 996
    平方英尺

房产描述

Sixteen exclusive residences. Four limited edition penthouses. One unparalleled opportunity. A remarkable architectural pedigree, prestigious location, unrivaled panoramic views and a truly exceptional design, Muse La Jolla is a trophy property that is incomparable. Initially conceptualized and designed by famed architects Ladd and Kelsey, the renovation of this iconic building preserves the integrity of the architects’ original modernist vision while elevating the property to a whole new level that meets the expectations of modern luxury. The extraordinary attention to detail creates a striking canvas for the finest interior materials and finishes. Every element of this one-of-kind property has been meticulously designed and curated for discerning buyers. This awe-inspiring model residence is ready to tour! Prices vary by unit, Call for details.

上市日期: 2016年12月6日

MLS ID: 180002230

联系方式

分部：
Pacific Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Brett Dickinson

周边设施

