This building was projected by the Brazilian architect Israel Rewin, landscaped by Benedito Abbud and decorated by Sig Bergamin. The apartment has excellent space distribution and great natural lightning, with finishing and wood work by Segatto.It has a charming fireplace room all covered by glass integrated to the dining room and living room, surrounded by a “L” shaped terrace with a free view to the surrounding’s greenery. The intimate area has spacious suites in white Mermoglass. The master suite offers a walk-in and a Palladium marble covered bathroom. It also has a storage area and five parking spaces.