高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - São Paulo, Brazil - ¥10,426,428
免费询盘

São Paulo, 01235-000 - Brazil

地址暂不公布

约¥10,426,428
原货币价格 R$5,400,000
独立家庭住宅
都会生活 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 3552
    平方英尺 (330.0 )

房产描述

This building was projected by the Brazilian architect Israel Rewin, landscaped by Benedito Abbud and decorated by Sig Bergamin. The apartment has excellent space distribution and great natural lightning, with finishing and wood work by Segatto.It has a charming fireplace room all covered by glass integrated to the dining room and living room, surrounded by a “L” shaped terrace with a free view to the surrounding’s greenery. The intimate area has spacious suites in white Mermoglass. The master suite offers a walk-in and a Palladium marble covered bathroom. It also has a storage area and five parking spaces.

上市日期: 2017年6月1日

MLS ID: 33632

联系方式

分部：
Bossa Nova Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Maria Clara Trancredi
+551130610000

联系方式

分部：
Bossa Nova Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Maria Clara Trancredi
+551130610000

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_