在售 - Lakeside, MT, United States - ¥17,422,900
免费询盘

Lakeside, MT, 59922 - United States

329 Whipps Ln

约¥17,422,900
原货币价格 $2,750,000
独立家庭住宅
湖畔 生活方式
山景 生活方式
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 7132
    平方英尺 (1.18 英亩)

房产描述

This is Montana Lake Living! You must see the spectacular views from this incredibly well built log home. It stretches along 180' of Flathead Lake waterfront on the shores of Angel Point. The expansive deck is ready for outdoor entertaining including an outdoor fireplace for our cooler summer nights. The main floor consists of an office/bedroom, full bath, kitchen, dining, laundry, family and living room while the upstairs houses the master ensuite bedroom, 2 more bedrooms with a jack and jill bath. The loft area is great for a work out room or reading area. The lower level is unfinished and ready for you to customize to your liking.This is Montana Lake Living! You must see the spectacular views from this incredibly well built log home. It stretches along 180' of Flathead Lake waterfront on the shores of Angel Point. The expansive deck is ready for outdoor entertaining including an outdoor fireplace for our cooler summer nights. The main floor consists of an office/bedroom, full bath, kitchen, dining, laundry, family and living room while the upstairs houses the master ensuite bedroom, 2 more bedrooms with a jack and jill bath. The loft area is great for a work out room or reading area. The lower level is unfinished and ready for you to customize to your liking. Please contact Amy Bain-Wilson at 406.370.9101 or your real estate professional.

上市日期: 2017年5月1日

MLS ID: 21704510

联系方式

分部：
Glacier Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Amy Bain-Wilson
+1 4068376100

